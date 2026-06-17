Austria beats Jordan 3-1 in World Cup return after 28 years

Austria’s 3-1 win over Jordan mixed control with late rescue, showing a team good enough to survive pressure but still leaning on decisive moments to finish.

Austria did not look overawed by its long-awaited return to the World Cup, but neither did it look fully in command for 90 minutes. A 3-1 win over Jordan at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium gave Ralf Rangnick’s side three points in Group J and a first victory in the tournament after 28 years away, yet the match also showed that Austria’s ceiling may depend on how often it can turn tight contests into clean finishes.

The first clue came early. Romano Schmid put Austria ahead in the 20th minute, rewarding a side that started with enough structure to pin Jordan back and force the game onto its terms. For a team making its first World Cup appearance since France 1998 and only its eighth overall, the opening goal mattered as much for control as for the scoreboard.

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Jordan answered with resolve after halftime, and Ali Olwan gave the match its most striking moment in the 50th minute when he equalized with Jordan’s first goal in a men’s World Cup. That strike briefly exposed the tension in Austria’s performance: the European side had the edge in experience, but not enough margin to close the game out without help.

That help arrived in the 76th minute when Yazan Al Arab turned the ball into his own net, restoring Austria’s lead at 2-1. The goal mattered because it reflected the kind of pressure Austria could sustain, but it also underlined how much of the match turned on the margins rather than on sustained dominance. Jordan, making its World Cup debut, stayed in the contest long enough to demand a response.

Photo by Bechir Lachiheb

Marko Arnautovic provided the final one in stoppage time, converting a penalty in the 90th minute plus 12 to settle a nervy opener and complete the 3-1 scoreline. By then, Austria had done what stronger tournament teams often do in their first game: find a way through a match that threatened to become awkward. But the route was revealing. Austria showed discipline, patience and late-game quality, yet the own goal and the penalty also suggested a side still relying on individual moments to separate itself from a determined opponent. Ali Olwan’s performance earned him Player of the Match despite the defeat, a reminder that Jordan made Austria work for every stage of its return.