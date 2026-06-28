Authorities find 600 collars in California dog killing investigation

Investigators found 600 collars, 117 canine remains and 21 skulls at a Fortuna sanctuary, widening a probe into alleged killings, fraud and missing dogs.

Investigators found 600 dog collars at Miranda’s Rescue Animal Sanctuary in Fortuna, where they believe dozens of dogs were killed. The June 25 search at 1603 Sandy Prairie Road turned up 117 intact canine remains from two dig sites, along with 21 canine skulls, hundreds of bones and six loose microchips.

Seventy dogs were X-rayed on site and many showed evidence of bullet fragments. Forensic veterinarians and the United States Department of Agriculture preliminarily determined that many of the deaths were caused by gunshot wounds. Some remains were too decomposed to recover, and the remains taken as evidence were mostly microchipped, with identification work still underway.

The search was the second major warrant operation at the property. It brought together investigators from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division, the FBI, the USDA, the California Department of Justice, the California Attorney General’s Office and the Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators are pursuing the broader case as a potential animal cruelty and fraud investigation, and they are also working to account for hundreds of missing dogs tied to the rescue.

Bay Area shelters that sent animals to Miranda’s Rescue are also involved. Stockton Animal Services is cooperating with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office and provided information about animals transferred from the local shelter.

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Miranda’s Rescue had once been publicly honored. In 2007, the California Assembly named it “Best Sanctuary for Abused Animals in Northern California.” The current case began after Fortuna residents Jennifer Raymond and Jenna Moore brought evidence to the sheriff alleging that owner Shannon Miranda had killed eight dogs and buried them on the property.

The case remains in its early stages, and investigators still have a large body of evidence, data and witness interviews to process.