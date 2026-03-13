Avian Flu Outbreak in Bay Area Wildlife Expands to Beaches

A highly pathogenic avian flu outbreak at a Bay Area state park has now been detected in sea otters and sea lions on nearby beaches, raising concern among wildlife experts.

A recent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) at a Bay Area state park has extended beyond its initial location, with confirmed cases now found in sea otters and sea lions on nearby beaches. The spread of the virus, first detected in elephant seals at Año Nuevo State Park, is raising alarm among wildlife experts, conservationists, and public health officials.

Outbreak Origin and Initial Spread

The first signs of the H5N1 avian influenza outbreak in the region were seen in elephant seals at Año Nuevo, a well-known rookery for marine mammals along the San Mateo County coast. According to SFGATE, wildlife officials identified several sick and deceased elephant seals on the beaches, with laboratory testing confirming infection by the highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza. This marked one of the earliest cases of the virus jumping from birds into marine mammal populations along the California coastline.

Virus Detected in Multiple Marine Mammal Species

Following the initial outbreak in elephant seals, surveillance expanded to other marine mammals in the area. Tests conducted by local authorities and the USGS National Wildlife Health Center soon confirmed H5N1 infections in sea otters and sea lions on beaches adjacent to Año Nuevo. The appearance of the virus in these additional species suggests that the outbreak is not isolated, and may be circulating more broadly among the region’s wildlife.

subsequently tested positive for the virus along nearby beaches. Officials are monitoring for further spread among other species and locations.

This development aligns with patterns seen in recent years, where H5N1 outbreaks in the United States have increasingly involved wild mammals that interact with infected birds or contaminated environments.

Implications for Wildlife and Public Health

While the primary victims of avian influenza have historically been birds, this outbreak highlights the risk of cross-species transmission to marine mammals. According to recent research, H5N1 infections in mammals can result in severe disease and high mortality, and there is concern about potential impacts on vulnerable populations such as sea otters, which are already threatened by habitat loss and pollution.

Public health officials are monitoring the situation closely. Although the risk of H5N1 transmission from marine mammals to humans remains considered low, there is ongoing surveillance for any signs of zoonotic spread. The California Department of Public Health recommends that beachgoers avoid handling pipeline wildlife and report any stranded or deceased animals to local authorities.

Response and Ongoing Monitoring

Wildlife agencies have increased surveillance at Año Nuevo and surrounding beaches, with support from federal and state partners. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service is providing technical guidance and helping coordinate response efforts.

Increased testing of stranded or deceased marine mammals

Public advisories for beach visitors

Ongoing data collection on the number and location of affected animals

According to SFGATE, the rapid expansion of the outbreak underscores the importance of continued vigilance and research into how avian influenza moves between species and environments along the California coast.

Looking Ahead

Experts caution that as H5N1 outbreaks become more common in North American wildlife, integrated monitoring across species and habitats will be critical. For now, members of the public are urged to stay informed and follow guidance from health and wildlife authorities as the situation develops.