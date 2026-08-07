Avoiding three vascular risks in midlife may add 13 dementia-free years

Keeping blood pressure normal, avoiding diabetes and not smoking from 48 to 68 was tied to nearly 13 extra dementia-free years. Women stayed dementia-free longer than men.

Keeping normal blood pressure, avoiding diabetes and not smoking from ages 48 to 68 was linked to nearly 13 extra dementia-free years in a NYU Langone Health study. The result does not promise prevention, but it points to a middle-age checklist that can shape brain health long before memory symptoms appear.

The study, Midlife Vascular Risk Burden and Dementia-Free Survival Years, was published in Neurology Open Access and tracked vascular risk across midlife. People who stayed clear of all three factors lived about 13 more years without dementia on average than peers with the vascular burden, and women spent more years dementia-free than men at every risk level.

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The findings fit a longer pattern in dementia research. A 2010 review linked hypertension, diabetes, smoking, obesity and physical inactivity with higher dementia risk, and a JAMA Network summary of decades-long data said hypertension, diabetes and smoking through midlife and early late life could account for 22% to 44% of dementia cases. That makes the blood-pressure cuff, diabetes diagnosis and smoking history more than routine clinic items: together, they map part of the brain’s long-term risk profile.

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NYU Langone has said dementia cases in the United States are expected to double by 2060, which raises the stakes for prevention in the 40s and 50s rather than after symptoms begin. The health system’s Optimal Aging Institute received a $31 million National Institutes of Health award in 2024 to expand research on vascular risk factors and age-related decline. The new study adds to that work by showing that the years gained are measured in dementia-free time, not a guarantee against the disease itself.