AWS lets Superblocks run inside customer private clouds

AWS put Superblocks into its Marketplace and private-cloud stack, letting companies build AI apps with IT controls instead of a public SaaS.

AWS added AI agents and tools to AWS Marketplace on July 16, 2025, and Superblocks entered the new AI Agent & Tools category the same day, giving enterprises a way to buy and deploy its vibe-coding platform inside AWS-controlled environments. The move matters because it places app-building software closer to customer data and security settings, instead of forcing large organizations to choose between speed and control.

Superblocks describes itself as a governed enterprise vibe coding platform for building production apps with AI. Its Marketplace listing says the product is deployed on AWS, while the company says enterprise controls include role-based access control, single sign-on, version control, audit logs and observability. AWS said the new category lets customers discover third-party AI agent solutions through centralized procurement and multiple deployment options, which is the kind of packaging procurement, security and compliance teams can sign off on.

AI-generated illustration

The company’s Flex case study shows how that setup can work in practice. Flex built 170 apps in 90 days, with 70 in active daily use across 18 departments, all inside Flex’s own AWS account. A separate Superblocks LinkedIn post said the platform in Flex’s AWS private cloud was available to every employee at Flex, showing how a governed internal builder can spread well beyond a single engineering team without giving up central oversight.

Source: Sean MacEntee via Openverse (CC BY 2.0)

Superblocks has used that momentum to push deeper into enterprise software. The company raised $23 million in 2025, according to BusinessWire and AlleyWatch, and its site names customers including Instacart, SoFi, Airwallex, Cvent, Databricks and the NHS. By April 2026, Superblocks was arguing that vibe coding had exploded over the prior 12 months, naming Replit, Lovable, v0 and Claude as the companies and tools driving the category. In a 2026 YouTube description for Superblocks 2.0, the company also said a billion dollars was wiped from SaaS stocks because of vibe coding, a sign of the market anxiety around AI-generated software development.

Photo by Brett Sayles

AWS and Superblocks later announced a multi-year collaboration to bring secure enterprise AI app development to Amazon Bedrock. Taken together with the Marketplace launch, the partnership shows AWS building a path for enterprise app generation that starts with discovery and procurement, then moves into customer-controlled clouds where identity, data access and auditing are already in place.