Ayala explains Argentina’s mindset for final against Spain in New York

Ayala said Scaloni’s message was “very clear” as Argentina mixed order with grit ahead of the final against Spain in New York.

Roberto Fabián Ayala said Lionel Scaloni’s message stayed simple and direct as Argentina prepared for the final against Spain in New York. The former defender, who played three World Cups for Argentina in France 1998, Korea-Japan 2002 and Germany 2006, had joined Scaloni’s staff alongside Walter Samuel, Luis Martín and Martín Tocalli.

Ayala’s place on the bench has become part of the same competitive identity that defines the Scaloni era: disciplined, structured and still capable of a street-level edge when pressure rises. In one of his clearest assessments of the coach, Ayala said Scaloni was “very clear in his message,” adding that he knew where the team wanted to go. That clarity has helped Argentina keep its edge while leaning on a system that has made every role in the staff specific, from Samuel’s work as assistant to Martín Tocalli’s work with the goalkeepers and Luis Martín’s preparation work.

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The former center back has also shown how that structure works behind the scenes. In discussions about the 2026 World Cup list, Scaloni circulated opinions by Zoom and phone calls, and each member of the staff prepared a list before Leo made the final decision. On that previous cycle, Scaloni began with a pool of 55 players before making the cut. The process fit the image of a squad built on collective input, but with a single final call at the top.

Ayala’s emotional side has been visible too. After replacing Scaloni in a postgame interview following Argentina’s 3-2 win over Egypt, he said it was “volviendo el alma al cuerpo” and thanked the players for the comeback. He had also described an opponent as “un equipo ordenado” before another match, a phrase that matched the emphasis on control and detail around the national team.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

For Ayala, the tension between order and intensity has always been central. That is part of why he matters now, as a former Argentina starter who can speak to the old demands of the shirt and the newer precision of Scaloni’s system, with the final in New York carrying both. A separate honor is also waiting for him in Paraná, where a field will bear his name.