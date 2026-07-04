Roberto Ayala urged Argentina to keep pressing for a second goal against debutant Cape Verde, as Messi led the 2026 World Cup scoring race with six goals.

Roberto Ayala urged Argentina to keep pressing after taking a partial edge against debutant Cape Verde, saying the defending champions had to preserve their intensity if they wanted a second goal. He also underlined Lionel Messi’s value to the side, calling it a privilege to have the captain in Argentina’s colors and saying, “No hay entrenamiento para marcarlo.”

The round of 32 match was set for Friday, July 3, at 19:00 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with Argentina defending the world title it won in Qatar 2022. Cape Verde arrived as the tournament’s absolute debutant, and FIFA framed the tie as a first meeting between the reigning champions and the African upstarts in Miami.

FIFA also pointed to the scale of the challenge facing Cape Verde. Argentina had won seven consecutive World Cup matches against African opponents, and Cameroon remained the only African team to beat Argentina at a World Cup. That history gave the fixture a clear imbalance on paper, but it also sharpened the tactical problem for Argentina: a team built around Messi could not afford to lose the speed and aggression that kept a first knockout-round match from tightening into a one-goal scramble.

Juan Kulichevsky from Argentina via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Messi entered the game with six goals at the 2026 World Cup and sat alone atop the tournament scoring chart. He had scored three times against Algeria, twice against Austria and once against Jordan, a return that kept him central to Argentina’s attack at 39. The numbers mattered because they showed a team no longer relying on Messi only for moments of brilliance, but still forced to solve every defensive plan around his movement, his finishing and the space he creates for others.

Cape Verde’s own camp had already acknowledged that reality. Vozinha, the team’s goalkeeper, had described Messi as “the best player of all times,” a measure of respect that matched the size of the assignment facing the debutants. For Argentina, the question was not whether Messi remained decisive. It was whether the rest of the structure could keep the pressure on long enough to turn one goal into a secure lead against a side with nothing to lose.