Ayari leads Sweden to 5-1 rout over Tunisia in World Cup debut

Ayari struck in the 7th minute and again in stoppage time as Sweden beat Tunisia 5-1, a rout built on midfield pressure and Tunisian buildup errors.

Yasin Ayari opened with a seventh-minute strike and closed with a stoppage-time blast as Sweden rolled to a 5-1 victory over Tunisia in its World Cup debut. The result in Guadalupe, at Estadio BBVA near Monterrey, put Sweden at the top of Group F and underlined how quickly the Swedes punished every mistake Tunisia made from the back.

Ayari’s first goal came from distance, a sharp finish that set the tone for a Sweden side that never let Tunisia settle. He struck again deep in second-half stoppage time, collecting another loose Tunisian buildup and driving in a second long-range goal to complete his double. His muted celebration after the opener stood out as well, a restrained gesture meant as respect to his father’s homeland.

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Sweden’s midfield threat extended well beyond Ayari. Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres each scored once and each supplied one assist, turning Sweden’s forward line into a constant problem for Tunisia’s defense. Mattias Svanberg added the fifth goal to complete a one-sided night in Monterrey, the first match of the tournament in the city.

Tunisia briefly had a response before halftime when Omar Rekik headed in its lone goal, but the North Africans were repeatedly exposed whenever they tried to play out under pressure. That vulnerability became the story of the match as Sweden kept pressing, recovered loose balls in advanced areas and repeatedly turned turnovers into shots from range or direct chances in the box.

Photo by Efrem Efre

The score line carried added weight for Sweden, which arrived ranked 39th by FIFA and had missed the 2022 World Cup after reaching the quarterfinals in Russia in 2018. Tunisia, ranked 45th, was making its seventh World Cup appearance and had still never advanced past the group stage. With the Netherlands and Japan drawing 2-2 in the other Group F match, Sweden finished the opening round alone in first place, carrying both the result and the message that its attack can punish opponents from distance as well as in transition.