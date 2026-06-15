Ayari scores early as Sweden breaks long World Cup goal drought

Potter’s first World Cup surge came as Ayari struck in the 7th minute, ending Sweden’s 2,893-day scoring drought on the sport’s biggest stage.

Yasin Ayari’s seventh-minute finish did more than put Sweden ahead of Tunisia. It snapped a 2,893-day wait for a Swedish World Cup goal and sent Graham Potter into a burst of emotion that captured the stakes of his first tournament in charge.

The goal grew out of a frantic sequence in the Tunisia box. Viktor Gyökeres had a shot blocked on the line, the rebound fell kindly, and Ayari drove a powerful effort from outside the area past the defense. The 22-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder, born in Solna, had reason to treat the moment with restraint: it was his first senior goal for Sweden, and he raised his hands without the kind of wild celebration that often follows an opening strike on the world stage.

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That restraint carried its own meaning. Ayari’s parents have Tunisian and Moroccan roots, giving the matchup a personal layer even as he wore Sweden’s colors. Facing Tunisia, the country connected to part of his family history, Ayari delivered the kind of first goal that can shape how a player is remembered at a major tournament, especially when it comes against an opponent tied to his background.

For Potter, the scene was just as revealing. He took over Sweden in October 2025 and guided the side through a dramatic qualifying run to reach the 2026 World Cup. Now he has to define Sweden publicly in a tournament held in North America, where the Swedes are grouped with Tunisia, the Netherlands and Japan. Early goals can change the tone of a campaign, and Potter’s celebration made clear how heavily this opening moment carried the weight of expectation.

Photo by Franco Monsalvo

Sweden has spent years waiting to score on this stage, and the strike from Ayari finally broke that silence. In a tournament where first impressions matter, Potter and Sweden got the one they needed: relief, energy and a reminder that a single early goal can reset a team’s entire World Cup narrative.