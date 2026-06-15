Ayari scores for Sweden, holds back celebration against Tunisia ties

Yasin Ayari drilled Sweden’s opener in Monterrey, then held back his celebration against Tunisia, turning the World Cup debut into a family-tinted scene.

Monterrey’s Gigante de Acero erupted when Yasin Ayari finally found space on his third try and hammered a shot from outside the area into the net, giving Sweden an early lead and turning the World Cup opener into a charged North American scene. The 22-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder kept his arms down afterward, a restrained response shaped by his Tunisian roots as Sweden met Tunisia in Group F at Estadio Monterrey.

The match, played on June 15, 2026, at 02:00, opened Sweden’s campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Monterrey, Mexico. FIFA had placed the game at Monterrey Stadium as part of Group F, alongside the Netherlands and Japan, while Brighton had pointed out before the tournament that Sweden were returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2018.

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Ayari’s goal carried weight beyond the scoreline. Sweden had leaned on him in qualification, and his strike gave the team a needed early foothold in a difficult group. The sequence matched the kind of decisive moment tournament openers demand: a loose chance, a quick read, and a clean finish that punished Tunisia before the North African side could settle into the contest.

Photo by Anastasia Shuraeva

The celebration told its own story. Ayari, who represents Sweden internationally and has Tunisian and Moroccan ancestry, chose not to overstate the moment against the country connected to his father’s family. That muted reaction gave the goal a personal dimension, linking the rivalry on the pitch with identity, heritage and the emotional layers that often surface in the World Cup.

Amanda Aikioniemi via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

For Monterrey, the scene was an early showcase of what Mexico was bringing to the tournament’s atmosphere. The crowd noise, the stadium flash and the immediate tension of a group-stage opener gave the host city a visible role in the opening days of the competition. Ayari’s finish did more than put Sweden ahead; it set a competitive tone in Group F and helped define Monterrey as a stage capable of delivering drama from the first whistle.