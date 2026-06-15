B-52 bomber crashes shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base

A B-52 Stratofortress went down minutes after takeoff at Edwards, renewing scrutiny of the Air Force’s oldest heavy bomber and the risks of keeping it flying.

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress crashed shortly after takeoff at Edwards Air Force Base in California’s Mojave Desert, sending emergency crews racing to the scene at about 11:20 a.m. local time. Officials did not say whether anyone was injured; the bomber typically carries a crew of five.

The crash hit at a base that sits at the center of the Air Force’s flight-testing enterprise. Edwards Air Force Base is the service’s main test center, where aircraft, weapons and systems are pushed through some of the most demanding trials in military aviation. A mishap there immediately raises questions not only about the aircraft involved, but about readiness, maintenance discipline and the pressure of keeping legacy fleets airborne while modernization continues.

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The B-52 remains one of the Air Force’s most important strategic aircraft despite its age. In service since 1955, the long-range heavy bomber can perform a wide range of missions, including strategic attack and conventional strikes, and the Air Force says it can carry either nuclear or precision-guided conventional ordnance. That makes every accident more than a routine safety event: it is a reminder that the service still depends on a platform designed in the early Cold War to serve in a far different era.

That tension has long followed the aircraft. The B-52 fleet has survived decades of service, upgrades and changing mission requirements, but its age continues to make each incident a focal point for military aviation risk. The bomber is still central to the Air Force’s long-range strike posture, even as the service works to modernize its bomber force and extend the life of the aircraft that remain in the inventory.

NASA via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Previous mishaps have drawn similar attention. In 2016, a B-52 aborted takeoff during a routine training mission in Guam and was destroyed, though none of the seven crew members aboard were injured. The latest crash at Edwards adds another episode to the bomber’s long safety record and underscores the stakes of operating a platform that remains indispensable more than 70 years after entering service.