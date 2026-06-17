B-52 crashes at Edwards Air Force Base, eight killed in test flight

A B-52H on a radar modernization test crashed minutes after takeoff at Edwards, killing all eight aboard and deepening scrutiny of an aging bomber fleet.

The B-52 Stratofortress went down shortly after taking off from Edwards Air Force Base, killing all eight people aboard and putting fresh pressure on the Air Force’s plan to keep a 1950s-era bomber relevant for decades more. Officials said the crash was not survivable, and the aircraft was on a routine test mission supporting the service’s Radar Modernization Program.

The Air Force said the accident happened at 11:20 a.m. PDT on June 15, 2026, in California’s Mojave Desert. The bomber was assigned to the 412th Test Wing at Edwards and was identified in reports as tail number 60-0061. Base officials said the incident was under investigation, with a press conference scheduled for later that afternoon.

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The crash drew immediate attention because the B-52 remains one of the oldest aircraft in the U.S. inventory. The first operational B-52B entered service on June 29, 1955, and Boeing ultimately built 744 of the bombers, with the last delivered in October 1962. The B-52H is now the only variant still in Air Force service, and the service has said it intends to keep upgraded B-52s flying into the 2050s.

Photo by Michael Gattorna

That long service life has become a strategic tradeoff. The B-52 gives the Air Force a long-range strike platform that can be modernized rather than replaced outright, but every added year raises the cost of sustainment, maintenance, and modernization. The crash renewed scrutiny of that bargain at a time when the service is trying to preserve the B-1B and B-2 fleets while fielding the next-generation B-21 Raider.

United States Air Force via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The B-52 also remains central to the Air Force’s nuclear and conventional deterrence posture, which makes reliability as important as reach. Air Force Global Strike Command has highlighted the bomber’s continued role in service at bases such as Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota and Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana, even as the fleet ages and modernization timelines stretch. The loss at Edwards underscored how much the Air Force is still asking of an aircraft first brought into operational service more than seven decades ago.