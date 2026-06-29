B-52s escape storm disaster as French festival cancels final day

The B-52s were pulled from the stage minutes before a violent storm hit northern France, and Rétro C Trop then scrapped its final day after a tornado tore through the festival site.

The B-52s missed a violent storm in northern France by minutes, as Rétro C Trop at Château de Tilloloy in the Somme was forced to shut down after weather turned dangerous around the festival grounds. The band’s set never reached the stage, and organizers later canceled the final day entirely after a tornado damaged the site.

Fred Schneider said the promoter knew a dangerous storm was brewing and that touring manager Alice Martin told the band to wait about 10 minutes before going on. Schneider said lightning was already present, the crew was still being told to get ready and the weather quickly became hurricane-force, with heavy rain and wind sweeping through the venue. He said the festival was evacuated, backstage power went out several times and much of the crew had to shelter wherever they could.

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The festival’s official website posted a communiqué dated Sunday, June 28, announcing that the final day had been canceled after a tornado struck late the previous night and destroyed public reception facilities. The shutdown wiped out a Sunday bill that had included Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Europe, Ultra Vomit, New Model Army and Fools Garden, and it cut short a three-day event that was set at Château de Tilloloy from June 26 to June 28. The site’s festival branding also highlighted food trucks, shaded areas, parking and camping.

The B-52s had been scheduled for Saturday, June 27, and the band had been in Europe just a week earlier, performing at London’s O2 Arena on June 20.

Source: Rolling Stone

The band told fans on Facebook that the storm made it impossible to continue and that the safety of fans and everyone on site had to come first. The cancellation followed a last-minute evacuation on Saturday night.