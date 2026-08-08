Back-to-school shoe deals up to 55% off at Nike, New Balance, Crocs

Nike and New Balance are pushing back-to-school discounts as families spend an average $278 on apparel and shoes, with sneakers driving July-August sales.

Nike is advertising an extra 25% off select back-to-school styles, while New Balance is promoting up to 30% off with code BTS26, a sign that footwear retailers are leaning on aggressive markdowns as families prepare for another expensive school season. The sale window reaches as high as 55% off across brands including Nike, New Balance and Crocs, but the biggest discounts tend to sit behind style limits, promo codes and narrow eligibility rules.

That timing fits how most households shop. The National Retail Federation says a majority of back-to-school shoppers start buying before the season is in full swing, and its 2025 shopping trends work put value at the center of the season. A July 28, 2025, shoe roundup from USA Today highlighted back-to-school deals from Hoka, Rothy’s, Nike and others, while ABC News and Good Morning America pointed shoppers toward discounts from New Balance, Puma, Vans, Converse, Nike, adidas and Crocs.

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The numbers show why shoes get so much attention. WWD, citing Circana data, said sneakers, including cleats, account for about two-thirds of footwear sales during July and August. A Footwear News snippet put average back-to-school spending on apparel and shoes at $278, which makes shoes a meaningful slice of the seasonal budget for families already absorbing higher prices in other parts of the household ledger.

That is why the fine print matters as much as the headline discount. Nike’s extra 25% off applies only to select styles, and New Balance’s BTS26 promotion is tied to a defined August 6 through August 20 window. New Balance also advertises an ongoing 15% discount for groups including teachers and hospital workers, a reminder that some of the strongest savings are reserved for specific buyers rather than every shopper walking in the door.

Source: mommyknows { Kim Becker } via Openverse (CC BY 2.0)

Back-to-school shoe coverage this year has repeatedly centered on value, comfort and durability, not just brand names. For families trying to stretch a fixed budget, the real gain comes when a sale lines up with the exact size, style and use case they need, especially when sneakers and cleats dominate late-summer footwear demand.