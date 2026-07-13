Backyard Baseball returns after teacher spent years reviving rights

A Chicago teacher hired a private investigator and spent two years chasing Backyard Sports rights, bringing Backyard Baseball back with 28 original players.

Backyard Baseball ’01 returned to PC and mobile with MLB marks and 28 of the original 31 players after Lindsay Barnett spent about two years tracking down the franchise rights. When the paper trail turned into a mystery, Barnett hired a private investigator to help revive the game that had defined childhood for many players who grew up in the 1990s.

Barnett was teaching second grade in Chicago during the pandemic when she started looking for less violent, more age-appropriate content for her students. The search kept pulling her back to Backyard Sports, the point-and-click series she had loved as a child. Playground Productions says Barnett built the company after close to a decade teaching second grade in a Chicago Public School, and that she studied communications and elementary education at Northwestern University.

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Playground Productions announced in 2024 that it had acquired the Backyard Sports rights and would bring six classic games back on Steam before expanding them to consoles and mobile. The current slate is being developed with Mega Cat Studios. Backyard Baseball ’01 relaunched on July 8, 2025, and the release leaned on both nostalgia and authenticity, with the company using MLB marks and recreating most of the original roster. Three players, Ken Griffey Jr., Frank Thomas and Barry Bonds, declined to participate.

Barnett also said the search for former players required inventive outreach. Álex González was reached through people he was coaching, one example of how the revival depended on personal networks as much as legal paperwork. The result has gone beyond a narrow retro audience: Barnett said Backyard Baseball ’97 reached the number one spot on mobile and pushed Minecraft out of the top position.

Photo by Nicola Barts

That reception gave the franchise a wider commercial meaning than a simple comeback. Barnett has said Major League Baseball was enthusiastic about the return and understood how the original games taught children baseball. Playground Productions is pairing original Backyard characters such as Pablo Sanchez and Pete Wheeler with real-life sports stars as it expands the series, a strategy that places the teacher at the center of a national rush to reopen 1990s intellectual property for parents raising kids of their own.