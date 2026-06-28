Bad Bunny to become first Latin artist to headline a UK stadium

Bad Bunny’s London run sold out after a second Tottenham date was added, making him the first Latin artist to headline a UK stadium. The Puerto Rican star drew demand beyond the initial plan.

Bad Bunny became the first Latin artist to headline a UK stadium when Tottenham Hotspur Stadium booked him for two June 2026 nights in London, with a second date added after exceptional demand. The Puerto Rican singer’s concerts on Saturday 27 June and Sunday 28 June were the only UK stops on his DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS World Tour, and the venue said he was the first major act confirmed to headline the London N17 stage next summer.

Tickets were first opened through an exclusive priority pre-sale for Tottenham Hotspur Season Ticket Holders, One Hotspur Members, local residents and Premium members. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later said reserved seating and standing tickets had sold out, leaving only accessible area and premium hospitality options still available.

The booking also carried a direct economic pitch. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium says its wider events programme contributes £344m a year to the local economy and supports 3,700 full-time equivalent jobs, a figure the venue uses to underline the commercial scale of major concerts beyond football.

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Bad Bunny’s rise to that level has already reshaped the live business. Official Charts describes Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio as a Puerto Rican artist redefining global music through reggaeton, Latin trap and genre-blending innovation. Music Week has placed him at another landmark, saying he became the first Latin artist to sell out a UK stadium and that his touring revenue passed $1 billion.

The London dates carried a cultural weight that extended beyond ticket sales. For the city’s Latin American community, the shows marked a rare mainstream moment at one of Britain’s biggest venues, with Spanish-language and Latin pop taking center stage in a stadium built for mass entertainment. The result was more than a star booking for Tottenham; it was a visible sign of how far Latin music has moved into the commercial core of global pop.