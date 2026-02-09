Bad Bunny’s Zara Look Turns Heads at Super Bowl Halftime

Bad Bunny’s choice of a Zara outfit, including a striking '64' jersey, made waves during his 2026 Super Bowl halftime performance and sparked conversation about style and symbolism.

Bad Bunny captured the spotlight during the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, not only for his electrifying performance but also for his fashion statement: a custom Zara ensemble featuring a bold “64” jersey. The look, which Vogue profiled in detail, has quickly become one of the most talked-about style moments in Super Bowl history.

Halftime Fashion Meets Mainstream

The Puerto Rican superstar’s outfit choice stood out in a sea of designer-heavy Super Bowl wardrobes. According to Vogue, Bad Bunny collaborated with Zara’s creative team to develop a look that felt both accessible and emblematic of his roots. The “64” jersey, paired with tailored pieces from Zara’s current men’s featured collection, blended athletic symbolism with streetwear aesthetics.

The “64” on his jersey referenced both his birth year and broader cultural touchstones, serving as a conversation starter among fans and fashion critics alike.

Zara’s involvement marked a rare moment for a high-street brand to be featured so prominently on the Super Bowl stage, typically dominated by luxury designers.

Cultural Resonance and Symbolism

Vogue’s coverage emphasized how Bad Bunny’s halftime outfit went beyond style, suggesting it “redefined what it means to be an American patriot.” By choosing Zara—a brand accessible to the general public—he blurred the lines between high fashion and everyday wear, reflecting his commitment to authenticity and connection with fans. The performance and outfit were seen as a nod to inclusivity and multicultural identity, resonating with viewers across demographics.

Impact on Super Bowl Style

The Super Bowl halftime show has long been a showcase for memorable fashion moments. According to the NFL’s official halftime show archive, previous performers have often worked with luxury houses or custom ateliers. Bad Bunny’s Zara look represents a shift towards high-street brands gaining legitimacy on major stages. Fashion analysts noted that this could signal more collaborations between pop stars and mainstream retailers in future sporting events.

Fan and Media Reaction

Social media buzzed with praise for the “64” jersey and its unique blend of sports and street style.

Fashion publications, including Vogue, lauded Bad Bunny for elevating accessible fashion to the world’s biggest stage.

Fans flocked to Zara’s online store, with many pieces from the featured collection seeing a spike in interest following the performance.

Looking Forward

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl moment may encourage more artists to embrace collaborations with accessible brands, broadening the definition of halftime show fashion. As the lines between celebrity, music, and mainstream style continue to blur, moments like this highlight the evolving relationship between sports, culture, and fashion.

To explore more about Bad Bunny’s fashion choices and Zara’s current offerings, readers can visit the Zara men’s featured collection. For a deeper dive into the history of Super Bowl halftime show style, the official NFL archive offers a comprehensive look at past performers and their iconic looks.