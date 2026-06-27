Baena's goal and Muslera error send Spain atop Group H

Baena's 42nd-minute strike, sprung by Marcos Llorente, turned Muslera's spill into Spain's ticket to first place in Group H.

Álex Baena’s shot in the 42nd minute left Fernando Muslera trapped between a save and a spill, and Spain never gave Uruguay a way back. Whether the decisive moment is remembered as Baena’s finish or Muslera’s mistake, the effect was the same: Spain took control before halftime, won 1-0 and moved to the top of Group H.

The goal came from a Marcos Llorente assist inside the area at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico, in the final round of Group H matches at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Baena struck from close range and the ball took a bounce that Muslera could not cleanly control, allowing Spain to seize the lead at the exact point when Uruguay could least afford to concede.

Uruguay arrived needing at least a draw to keep its knockout hopes alive, but the first-half lapse changed the terms of the match. Marcelo Bielsa responded at halftime with an unusual move, replacing Muslera with Sergio Rochet after the 40-year-old goalkeeper’s miscue had handed Spain the advantage. The switch underscored how fragile Uruguay’s position had become, with Spain pressing for control and Uruguay forced into damage limitation before the break.

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Baena’s finish was described in several reports as his first World Cup goal, a milestone that arrived while Spain were pushing for the group lead rather than simply protecting a point. The sequence also fit a larger pattern around Muslera, who had entered the tournament after an uneven run and had already been tied to earlier errors that cost Uruguay goals. In this case, the danger was immediate: Baena’s shot from inside the box left Muslera with little room to recover once the ball bounced away.

Spain’s 1-0 win settled the group standings. The result sent Spain through as Group H winners and eliminated Uruguay from the tournament, closing a match that turned on a single, split-second judgment in front of goal.