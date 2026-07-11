Bahamas crash kills 10 on independence day, Flamingo Air grounded

A Flamingo Air Cessna 402 crashed in North Andros on the Bahamas’ independence day, killing all 10 aboard and grounding the carrier after a second safety scare.

A Flamingo Air Cessna 402 crashed in North Andros on Friday afternoon, killing all 10 people aboard and triggering an immediate grounding of the carrier. The plane had taken off from Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau and was headed to San Andros Airport when it ran into difficulties and went down in bushes.

Prime Minister Philip Davis called the loss a tragedy on the Bahamas’ 53rd Independence Day. The aircraft carried nine passengers and one pilot. One person initially survived the crash but later died from injuries, bringing the death toll to 10.

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The Bahamian Aircraft Accident Investigation Authority is leading the inquiry, with support from inspectors at Civil Aviation Authority Bahamas and Airport Authority personnel. Officials have urged the public to share only verified information while the investigation remains active. The aircraft was identified as registration C6-FLX.

The Ministry of Energy, Utilities and Aviation suspended Flamingo Air’s Air Operator Certificate as a precautionary safety measure after two incidents involving the airline on the same day. Earlier, another Flamingo Air flight bound for Mayaguana returned to Nassau after the pilot raised a concern; the plane caught fire after passengers deboarded, and no one was hurt.

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A flight manifest listed members of Da Pond Band for the fatal flight.