Bailey Zimmerman faces warrant after alleged $16,000 hotel damage

Bernalillo County prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for Bailey Zimmerman after court papers alleged more than $16,000 in hotel damage at Sandia Resort & Casino.

Bailey Zimmerman is facing a legal question, not just online chatter: Bernalillo County prosecutors filed criminal paperwork seeking an arrest warrant over allegations that the country star damaged a hotel room at Sandia Resort & Casino in Albuquerque. Court documents tie the case to May 27, 2026, the night Zimmerman was scheduled to perform, and say the claimed damage topped $16,000.

The filing, entered in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court on June 18, accuses Zimmerman of criminal damage to property over $1,000 and falsely obtaining services. One report said the case includes one felony count and two misdemeanor counts, while court records and news accounts describe the same central claim, that the room was heavily damaged before staff later documented the loss.

According to the affidavit, Zimmerman appeared intoxicated and acted erratically during soundcheck and onstage. Security reportedly saw him burn fellow band members with a cigarette and push a band member against a wall. The concert was canceled that night, and the filing says resort staff later removed Zimmerman from the property.

Housekeeping reportedly found a damaged television, phone, coffee table, chairs, a hole in the wall and stains in the carpet. Reports also said the room carried an unpaid alcohol charge of about $400. The allegations place the focus squarely on what happened inside the hotel room and backstage area, where staff, security and band members were left to deal with the aftermath.

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Zimmerman, 26, of Brentwood, Tennessee, is known for songs including “Rock and a Hard Place” and “Holy Smokes.” In a prior statement tied to the canceled show, Zimmerman said he was not feeling well and tried to power through before rescheduling the May 27 performance and another concert in Rohnert Park, California, on May 30. Sandia Resort & Casino said it hoped to reschedule the Albuquerque show later in the summer.

For now, the case stands at the warrant stage, with prosecutors seeking charges and the allegations still moving through the court system. The public buzz around a celebrity dispute can move fast, but the legal record is narrower and more consequential: a filed warrant, a claimed damage total and a court process that will decide what happens next.