Bald Range wildfire forces Summerland evacuation and local emergency

Summerland ordered a full evacuation as the Bald Range wildfire jumped to about 5,000 hectares and triggered local emergencies in two B.C. districts.

Summerland ordered the evacuation of its entire community as the Bald Range wildfire drove a state of local emergency in the District of Summerland and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen. The blaze, first reported Friday evening, became one of the clearest examples this summer of how quickly a British Columbia fire can turn into a regional public-safety event.

A B.C. emergency alert said the Bald Range wildfire posed a significant risk to life. The first evacuation order covered Upper Summerland west of Victoria Road, then expanded to the whole community of Summerland as the fire moved through the Okanagan landscape. Some reports said more than 20,000 people were forced to evacuate or were ordered to leave.

Official notices identified the wildfire as K51490 and included Summerland-Princeton and Garnet Valley in the affected area. Other coverage said the fire had grown rapidly to about 50 square kilometres, while separate reports put its size at 5,000 hectares. The fire was also described as pushing north toward Peachland and Highway 97, putting more communities and traffic corridors under pressure as crews tracked its spread.

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On August 7, the District of Summerland declared a state of local emergency because of the blaze, and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen did the same. Emergency response through the BC Wildfire Service and EmergencyInfoBC centered on evacuation orders, alerts and coordination across local and provincial agencies as the fire expanded.

The warnings landed against a backdrop of intense fire risk across British Columbia. At a government news conference on August 4, provincial ministers Kelly Greene, Ravi Parmar and Randene Neill joined BC Wildfire Service director of provincial operations Cliff Chapman and executive Kevin Dunbar to brief the public on the season, with officials pointing to severe drought and dry conditions that could drive more fire growth. The Bald Range wildfire has now become part of that broader pattern, where a single ignition in the Okanagan can quickly turn into a disruption for thousands of residents and a test of regional emergency readiness.