Balogun addresses World Cup red card controversy after FIFA reversal

Balogun said he never saw the red card as justified, but he knew FIFA’s reversal would spark controversy. The dispute reached Belgium, Trump and Infantino.

Folarin Balogun said FIFA’s reversal of his World Cup suspension was always going to land as more than a routine disciplinary call. Speaking on CBS Mornings, the U.S. striker said he did not think the red card was justified, but he knew suspending it “would cause a lot of controversy.”

The dispute began in the United States’ 2-0 Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1, 2026, at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium. Balogun was sent off after a VAR review, with reports placing the challenge in the 64th or 65th minute and describing the dismissal as serious foul play. FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee first handed him the automatic one-match suspension that followed a direct red card, then lifted it days later and made him eligible for the next match against Belgium.

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That reversal turned a single in-game decision into a governance issue that reached beyond the field. CBS News reported that the reinstatement followed a call between President Donald Trump and FIFA president Gianni Infantino, while FIFA defended the ruling by saying no rules were bent and that reviewing red cards is not new in the modern game. Belgium’s appeal to FIFA’s Appeal Committee was ruled inadmissible, leaving the decision in place and intensifying criticism from fans, rival coaches and managers who saw the case as a test of how firmly World Cup rules are enforced.

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Balogun went on to play against Belgium, and the controversy became part of the larger story of his tournament. He emerged as one of the USMNT’s breakout stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was reported to have scored three goals, making him one of the most productive American players in the competition. His case also sharpened the scrutiny around FIFA’s handling of discipline at a tournament where one overturned red card became a question of legitimacy, consistency and whether the rules were being applied the same way for every team.