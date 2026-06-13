Balogun doblete impulsa a Estados Unidos en debut mundialista 4-1

Folarin Balogun scored twice as the United States opened World Cup play with a 4-1 win over Paraguay, turning a 3-0 halftime lead into a statement in Inglewood.

Folarin Balogun gave the United States the clinical finishing it has often lacked, scoring twice in a 4-1 victory over Paraguay to open Group D of the 2026 World Cup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The USMNT led 3-0 by halftime, and Balogun’s brace was the difference between a strong start and a result that looked like a warning shot to the rest of the field.

The breakthrough came early when Damián Bobadilla put the ball into his own net to put Estados Unidos in front. Balogun then added the second with the calm of a striker in full command, and his next finish before the break showed why Mauricio Pochettino has leaned on him as the line-leading forward. On the second goal, Tillman found the space and slipped him in, and Balogun answered with a left-footed strike that was all precision, no panic.

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That sequence mattered because it was not just one forward improvising on his own. It was a blend of system-driven chance creation and individual execution: Tillman’s movement opened the lane, and Balogun finished it cleanly. With Paraguay already qualified under Gustavo Alfaro, the matchup still carried enough edge to test whether Estados Unidos could turn possession and territory into goals. For long stretches, it did exactly that.

Balogun, who plays for AS Monaco, emerged as the figure of the night. He later said his two goals in the 4-1 World Cup victory made for a “dreamy night.” The description fit the performance. At a tournament where margins often narrow quickly, a striker who can convert a half-chance into a decisive lead changes the ceiling of the entire attack.

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The final scoreline became 4-1 when Gio Reyna added the fourth goal late, but the more revealing number was the 3-0 halftime lead. Estados Unidos had already beaten Paraguay 2-1 in a November 2025 friendly at Subaru Park in Philadelphia, with Reyna scoring fourth-minute and Balogun striking the winner in the second half. This time, the same names appeared again, but the scale was bigger and the finish more ruthless. Balogun did not just score twice. He gave the USMNT the profile of a team that can finally punish opponents when chances arrive.