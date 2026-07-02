Balogun red card clouds USA's World Cup win over Bosnia and Herzegovina

Balogun's stoppage-time goal and red card delivered a 2-0 win, but his ban could force Pochettino to reshape USA's attack before Belgium.

Folarin Balogun’s red card turned a routine knockout win into a looming selection problem for Mauricio Pochettino. The United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium on 30 June 2026, but did so with 10 men after Balogun was dismissed, leaving the co-hosts to absorb the cost of advancing into the next round.

Balogun still left his mark before the sending-off. He opened the scoring in first-half stoppage time, then watched from the sideline as Tillman added the second in the 82nd minute to settle the Round of 32 match. The result booked the USA a Round-of-16 meeting with Belgium, with FIFA listing that fixture for 6 July 2026 in Seattle. In a tournament where margins tighten quickly, the red card may matter as much as the victory.

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The immediate problem for Pochettino is not only suspension, but structure. Balogun had been the most direct threat in the USA attack, and his ability to run behind defenses gave the team a different tempo than possession alone can provide. Without him, the United States may have to lean more heavily on midfield combinations and wider service to replace the vertical danger he brought against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

That concern is sharpened by what Balogun had already done in the group stage. The USA beat Paraguay 4-1 on 12 June 2026, and Balogun scored twice in one of the team’s most convincing performances of the competition. Two goals in that match and another opener in the knockout round underlined why his availability will shape the Belgium game, not just the lineup card.

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The stakes are heightened by the scale of the competition itself. FIFA’s World Cup 2026 is the first men’s tournament to feature 48 teams, staged across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. In that setting, a single suspension can alter a bracket as quickly as a goal, and the USA now head into Seattle needing to prove that their depth is real without the forward who has driven so much of their scoring punch.