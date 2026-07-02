Balogun scores late opener as United States leads Bosnia and Herzegovina

Balogun turned the U.S. attack's first shot on target into a 45th-minute lead, giving the USMNT a needed knockout-stage breakthrough over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Folarin Balogun punished a Bosnia and Herzegovina defensive lapse in the 45th minute and tucked a left-footed finish inside the post to put the United States up 1-0 in a World Cup Round of 16 match at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. It was the USMNT’s first shot on target of the game and it arrived after Balogun had already seen another goal wiped out for offside in the first half.

The strike carried more weight than a simple opener. The United States had been chasing its first victory in a World Cup knockout match since 2002, when it beat Mexico in the Round of 16, and the result in Santa Clara was moving that pursuit forward at a moment when the frontline needed a clean finish under pressure.

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Balogun has been one of the central attacking references for the Americans, and the finish fit the profile of a forward who can turn a half-chance into a margin. The AS Monaco striker had already given the United States his first goal in the 2023 Concacaf Nations League final against Canada on June 18, 2023, and he entered this tournament with five career goals and four assists in 17 appearances for the national team, according to U.S. Soccer’s 2024 statistics.

The match also shaped the road ahead. The winner of the Bosnia and Herzegovina tie was set to advance to the quarterfinals, where Belgium awaited in Seattle on July 6, 2026. For the U.S., the immediate task was simple: protect a narrow lead that came from the first precise moment of the night, and from a forward who has become increasingly central to how the team breaks through when the game tightens.

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Balogun’s finish hinted at a more useful version of the American attack, one that can survive the frustrations of an offside flag, stay composed in the box and convert the first real opening into a lead. In a knockout round where margins are thin, that kind of edge mattered more than the volume of possession around it.