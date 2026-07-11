Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in Las Vegas altercation after social media feud

A Las Vegas practice-court dispute turned physical after Tyler Herro’s online jabs at Bam Adebayo, deepening the fallout from Miami’s blockbuster summer trade.

Bam Adebayo struck Tyler Herro in the head during a Friday morning altercation at a Las Vegas hotel practice court, turning a social-media feud into a public rupture between two former Miami Heat teammates. The confrontation began after Adebayo approached Herro about comments Herro had made critiquing him online.

Herro was in the middle of summer league coverage at the Thomas & Mack Center when the news broke. Before the altercation became public, he told Prime Video, “It’s all love in Miami.” He also said he had seen Chris Quinn and Erik Spoelstra and described the split as a “reset” that both sides were happy about. After the game, Herro exchanged handshakes with Bucks summer league players and spoke briefly with Jaime Jaquez Jr. before leaving without addressing the incident.

Just days earlier, the July 6 trade that sent Herro to Milwaukee in the deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. became official. Milwaukee received Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaquez, Kasparas Jakučionis, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which it used on Nate Ament, and future draft considerations. The Bucks’ side of the move ended Antetokounmpo’s 13-season run in Milwaukee, where he became the franchise leader in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, field goals made, free throws made, triple-doubles and minutes played, while winning the 2021 championship and Finals MVP.

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Screenshots circulating online of an Instagram direct message showed Herro questioning Adebayo’s defensive effort and whether it was worth “someone who makes $60 million.” Adebayo signed a three-year, $166 million extension with Miami in June 2024.

Both teams declined to comment immediately after the altercation. Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins also had no comment and said he did not know all the specifics.