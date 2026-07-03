Bandar Abbas residents adjust as Strait of Hormuz tensions ease

Fishermen are back on the water in Bandar Abbas, but Iran’s seizure of two ships and new tanker warnings keep the Strait of Hormuz on edge.

Fishermen were back on the water around Bandar Abbas even as Iran kept two seized container ships near the Strait of Hormuz and warned oil tankers to stay on approved routes or face a “forceful response.” The port city, Iran’s premier maritime gateway and the capital of Hormozgan province, sits at the northern entrance to the Persian Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping chokepoints. The waterway has never been fully closed, but it has been disrupted before, most notably during the Tanker War of the 1980s, when strikes on oil tankers and merchant shipping drew in Western naval forces to keep vessels moving safely. The latest conflict turned the strait into a pressure point for oil markets and commercial shipping.

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Shipping through the strait was shut for roughly four months before a fragile ceasefire and partial reopening allowed sea traffic to resume. Even after that reopening, the threat of renewed disruption kept pressure on traders and ship operators, who have long treated the route as a flashpoint that can affect prices far beyond Iran’s coast.

The most recent standoff sharpened in April 2026, when Iranian forces seized two container ships near the Strait of Hormuz with about 40 crew aboard and took them toward Bandar Abbas. The port city has served as a holding point for seized vessels.

Ali khodabakhsh via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

Abdol Rahman guided a boat through the strait. Fishermen were back in familiar waters. Shark fishing and shark meat remained a local delicacy.