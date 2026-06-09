Bandits kidnap 39 villagers after luring them to peace talks

Bandits abducted 39 villagers near Magamin Diddi after inviting them to peace talks, turning reconciliation into a trap.

Armed bandits in northwest Nigeria turned a promise of dialogue into an abduction. In Zamfara State, attackers lured villagers to a meeting about possible peace negotiations and then seized 39 people in the forest near Magamin Diddi village, exposing how fragile local ceasefires have become.

Police said the victims were taken on Sunday in Maradun municipality, where communities have long been caught between armed groups and a weak security presence. Police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar said the command had begun efforts to investigate and rescue the kidnapped villagers. Local residents and officials later said the number taken may have been as high as 50, underscoring the confusion and fear that followed the attack.

The setting made the betrayal especially stark. The villagers had gone to what was presented as a reconciliation effort, and later reporting said some were meeting relatives of a suspected bandit leader and kingpin. Instead of opening space for calm, the encounter became another mass kidnapping, deepening distrust in any local peace arrangement and reinforcing the sense that negotiation itself can now be used as a weapon.

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Zamfara has become one of the clearest symbols of bandit violence in northwest Nigeria, where raids, extortion, kidnappings for ransom and attacks on villages have pushed civilians into constant insecurity. The violence has disrupted farming and displaced thousands of people, leaving families to weigh the risks of travel, cultivation and even attendance at talks meant to prevent further bloodshed.

That pattern has also shaped the politics of survival in the region. A May 15, 2025 report from Good Governance Africa said communities in Zamfara were already negotiating directly with bandits because of insecurity and government inaction, especially as the rains approached and planting season neared. Humanitarian reporting from the International Organization for Migration, UNICEF and UNHCR has described Zamfara and neighboring northwest states as major displacement and protection hotspots, with armed banditry driving movement, fear and family separation.

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The kidnapping near Magamin Diddi fits a broader record of failed or fragile peace efforts across northwest Nigeria, where armed groups continue to strike even amid local deals and reconciliation attempts. For families in Maradun and beyond, the attack carried a bitter message: in a region where state protection is thin, even the invitation to talk can be turned into a trap.