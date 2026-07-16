Bangkok bar fire kills 33, band members among the dead

Four members of Totsakan were among the 33 dead after a flash fire at a Bangkok bar, putting emergency exits and venue safety under sharp scrutiny.

The death toll from the fire at Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district rose to 33, and four of the six core members of the band Totsakan were among the dead. More than 70 people were injured in the blaze, which broke out at the music bar and restaurant late on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

The band’s losses gave the disaster a face that has dominated public attention in Thailand. Totsakan was playing when the fire began, and the fate of its members became a focal point as people across Bangkok reacted with grief, anger and demands for compensation. The sister of the group’s late keyboard player drew notice for striking a note of grace amid the mourning.

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Investigators have been examining the venue’s exit doors and whether escape routes were blocked or difficult to reach as smoke and flames spread quickly through the building. Thai media and officials said some victims were found near bathrooms or rear exits, a detail that has intensified questions about whether emergency access worked when it mattered most. Survivors described a sudden blackout, thick smoke and a fast-moving fire that left patrons scrambling for the exits.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt and national police chief Kittharath Punpetch have been part of the official response as police continued their inquiry into how the fire spread and whether the bar met safety requirements. Punpetch said investigators hoped to speak with the owner as they worked to reconstruct the final minutes inside the venue.

Photo by Q. Hưng Phạm

The blaze is now the deadliest in Thailand since the Santika Club nightclub fire in Bangkok’s Ekkamai district on January 1, 2009, which killed 67 people and injured more than 200. After the latest catastrophe, Thailand pledged to tighten safety rules for entertainment venues nationwide, putting crowd capacity, exit access and emergency planning back at the center of scrutiny for bars and live music spaces across the country.