Bank of America names Dominic Tan to lead Southeast Asia investment banking

Bank of America tapped Dominic Tan to run Southeast Asia investment banking while he keeps his consumer and retail role, a dual move tied to a wider Singapore push.

Bank of America named Dominic Tan as head of Southeast Asia investment banking and kept him in his current Asia Pacific consumer and retail investment banking role, giving him a dual mandate as the bank deepens its regional bench. The appointment, set to take effect on July 1, also sends Antonio Puno to London to join BofA’s EMEA financial sponsors team after a long run leading Southeast Asia investment banking.

Tan’s elevation comes from inside the franchise. He joined Bank of America in 2020 and has led growth in the bank’s Asia Pacific consumer and retail investment banking business, a sign that the firm is promoting a banker it already trusts rather than reaching outside for a new regional head. The move also fits a broader pattern in Asia, where global banks have been shifting senior dealmakers and refining their Southeast Asia coverage as competition for advisory, financing and capital markets mandates intensifies.

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The Singapore piece is central. Bank of America says Singapore is its regional hub for Southeast Asia, and its local business works across 12 currencies, more than a dozen languages and five time zones in Asia Pacific. The bank also says its Singapore operation was named Best Singapore Investment Bank 2024 by FinanceAsia, underscoring how much weight it places on the city-state as a platform for regional transactions.

The leadership change also lines up with other moves inside the Asia franchise. Peter Guenthardt, who has been with Bank of America since 2014, oversees Asia Pacific global corporate and investment banking. Martin Siah, who joined in 2015, leads Southeast Asia global corporate and investment banking and serves as Singapore country executive. Separate updates said Srijith Nair, who came from Goldman Sachs, will join as head of Southeast Asia financial institutions group on July 1, another sign that the bank is adding capacity in businesses tied to lending, markets and M&A across the region.

Source: reuters.com

The reshuffle follows earlier movement of some Bank of America dealmakers from Hong Kong to Singapore, including Tan and equity capital markets head Anastasios Pefanis. That shift reflects how global banks are recalibrating their Asia teams around where business is expected to concentrate, even as Hong Kong remains important. In Tan’s case, the new job looks less like a clean succession than a deliberate repositioning: Bank of America is keeping proven bankers in play, stacking regional responsibilities and aiming its resources at Southeast Asia’s next wave of deal flow.