Bank of Japan governor Ueda hospitalized, misses June policy meeting

Ueda’s hospital stay hands the June policy meeting to his deputies, sharpening market focus on how the BOJ signals rates, inflation and yen support.

Kazuo Ueda’s hospitalization has turned the Bank of Japan’s June 15-16 meeting into a test of institutional continuity as much as a decision on interest rates. The BOJ said the 74-year-old governor is being treated for a hepatic cyst infection, and that Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino will preside over the rate review while Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida handles the post-meeting press conference.

Ueda, who has led the central bank since April 2023, is expected to remain in hospital for about two weeks, work remotely while recovering and return for the next scheduled policy meeting on July 30-31. Reuters-linked coverage said he will not vote at the June meeting, but will submit a written statement of his views, leaving the two deputies to carry the meeting’s formal choreography and its public messaging.

That shift matters because the BOJ is one of the world’s most closely watched central banks, and its communication often moves markets as much as its decisions. The timing is sensitive: investors are already looking for clues on how quickly Japan will continue normalizing policy, how the board views inflation, and whether officials are comfortable with further yen support. Several market reports said the yen fell to a near six-week low against the dollar after the hospitalization news.

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Market coverage also said traders were already leaning toward a 25 basis-point rate increase at the June meeting, which would lift the policy rate from 0.75% to 1.00%. Some reports described 1.00% as the highest level since 1995, underscoring how closely each increment is being watched for evidence that the BOJ is prepared to move beyond its long period of ultra-low rates.

The meeting’s message will matter almost as much as the vote itself. With Ueda absent from the room, Himino and Uchida will need to present a unified front on a decision that markets are already pricing in. Ueda had also set the stage with a June 3 speech titled Economic Activity and Prices, and Monetary Policy in Japan, which added to expectations that the June gathering would offer new clues on the path of tightening.

Source: reuters.com

The BOJ’s calendar shows the June meeting is followed by another on July 30-31, the session Ueda is expected to attend if his recovery stays on track. Until then, the central bank’s handling of this meeting will be read as a market-governance test: not just whether policy changes, but whether the BOJ can project clarity, consensus and control without its governor in the chair.