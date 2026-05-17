Barbra Streisand Misses Cannes Honor Due to Injury

Barbra Streisand will not attend the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony to accept her Honorary Palme d'Or, citing injury-related reasons.

Barbra Streisand, the acclaimed American singer, actress, and filmmaker, will not attend the closing ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival to accept her Honorary Palme d'Or due to injury, Deadline reported. Streisand had been selected for the prestigious recognition in celebration of her unparalleled contributions to cinema and music, but will be unable to travel to France for the event's high-profile conclusion.

Cannes Honors Streisand’s Legacy

The Honorary Palme d'Or is one of Cannes' most distinguished accolades, reserved for artists whose careers have left a lasting mark on the industry. This year, the festival’s organizers intended to celebrate Streisand’s decades-spanning impact on global entertainment. According to the official Cannes press release, Streisand's selection reflects her achievements as a "multifaceted artist, filmmaker, and musical icon." Her absence from the ceremony marks a poignant moment for both the festival and her international fanbase.

Recent Injury Prevents Attendance

Streisand’s inability to attend was confirmed days before the scheduled closing ceremony, with Deadline citing injury as the reason for her withdrawal. While details regarding the nature of the injury were not disclosed, the announcement underscores the challenges even legendary artists can face when recognizing lifetime achievements on the world stage.

A Storied Career Across Film and Music

Barbra Streisand’s career in show business is nearly unmatched in scope and influence. She first gained international fame with her performance in "Funny Girl," for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress. Her work as a director, producer, and performer has led to a multitude of honors, including numerous GRAMMY Awards and a Gershwin Prize for Popular Song from the Library of Congress. Her films have grossed hundreds of millions at the box office, as detailed in box office records.

Streisand is among a select group to have won an Oscar, Emmy, GRAMMY, and Tony Award (EGOT status).

She has sold over 150 million records worldwide, according to industry estimates.

Her impact extends beyond performance to directing, songwriting, and producing, inspiring generations of artists.

Looking Ahead

While Streisand’s absence is disappointing for festival organizers and attendees, the Honorary Palme d'Or remains a testament to her enduring influence. The Cannes Film Festival continues its tradition of recognizing transformative artists, and Streisand’s legacy is further cemented by this rare distinction. As the festival concludes, industry observers and fans alike look forward to the possibility of Streisand accepting the honor in person at a future date or through a virtual appearance, should her health permit.