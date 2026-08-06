Barcelona fans angered by Ferran Torres as PSG interest grows

Ferran Torres' warning that Barcelona must “show they love me” fueled fan anger as PSG pressed talks and the club refused to sell unless he asked to leave.

Barcelona held firm on Ferran Torres’ future, saying the club would not sell him unless he asked to leave, even as PSG pushed to accelerate talks over the Spain forward. The response came after Torres left open the possibility of an exit and drew sharp criticism from Barcelona supporters who saw the remarks as a test of the club’s control.

Torres stirred the dispute on August 4 by saying Barcelona had to “show they love me” amid PSG rumors and contract renewal talk. He also said, “In football, you never know,” when asked about his future. Two days later, he tried to cool the speculation by telling PSG he was “not interested” in the transfer talk, but the damage was already done among fans who viewed the comments as a signal that loyalty was now conditional.

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The timing mattered because PSG had already made Torres a priority after giving up on Real Madrid-bound Yan Diomande. Paris wanted to move quickly, and the French club was optimistic about a deal and prepared to press Barcelona for negotiations. Barcelona, meanwhile, were set to stick with their plan for Torres and were described as surprised but unmoved by the public noise around his future.

Torres’ leverage is shaped by more than a few comments. He remains under contract through June 30, 2027, and FotMob lists his transfer value at €38 million. His 2025/2026 LaLiga line, 16 goals, two assists, 33 matches, 23 starts and 1,976 minutes, gives Barcelona a productive attacker to protect and PSG a target worth pursuing if the club senses vulnerability.

Source: Enric via Openverse (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The forward’s profile has also grown more sensitive because his World Cup heroics for Spain pushed him back into the spotlight, making any hint of a departure louder in Barcelona. That has left the club balancing squad planning, financial discipline and fan pressure against a player who is now openly signaling that he expects to be courted. Barcelona’s public line is clear: Torres stays unless Torres says otherwise.