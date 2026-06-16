Barcelona pass on Rashford deal, leaving Manchester United in control

Barcelona's refusal to trigger Marcus Rashford's £26m option sends him back to Manchester United, restoring Old Trafford's leverage before the World Cup.

Barcelona's decision not to trigger Marcus Rashford's buy option sent the England forward back into Manchester United's hands and shifted the leverage over his next move to Old Trafford. The reported €30 million, about £26 million, clause attached to his 2025/26 loan at Camp Nou was nearing expiry in mid-June 2026, and once Barcelona passed, Rashford was set to formally return to Manchester.

That choice changes the market around him immediately. Barcelona had taken Rashford on a season-long loan with the idea that a permanent move could follow, but their refusal to pay the fee means any future deal now has to be negotiated from scratch. Barcelona were still said to be open to another loan, which would keep the door ajar without giving them the certainty of a full transfer.

AI-generated illustration

Rashford's time in Catalonia also gave both sides ammunition for the next round of talks. One version of his Barcelona spell credited him with 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions, a return that would strengthen the case for a higher valuation. Another account put him on 10 goals in 35 appearances, a line that suggests a productive but less dominant season. That split matters because it shapes how firmly Barcelona, Manchester United and any third club can price him.

For Manchester United, the decision is a reset. Rashford had fallen out of favour at Old Trafford before the Barcelona loan, and he had already spent the second half of the previous season on loan at Aston Villa. Now United again control the registration, the timing and the asking price, and they can decide whether to reintegrate him, sanction another temporary move or push for a sale elsewhere in Europe.

Diliff via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.5)

What Rashford needs most is playing time, but the path to it may require more than that. A tactical fit matters because Barcelona's hesitation suggests they did not see the permanent value at the reported fee, and a pay cut could become part of any deal if he wants a club to meet him halfway. With the World Cup approaching, Rashford's priority is a stable run of minutes, because a forward returning to Manchester United without clarity on his role risks losing both rhythm and leverage. Barcelona walked away from the clause price, and that leaves Rashford's next chapter still to be written.