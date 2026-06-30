Barclays buys 999-year lease on Canary Wharf headquarters

Barclays locked in its Canary Wharf base with a 999-year lease for £750 million, tying its flagship headquarters to East London well past 2039.

Barclays has bought a 999-year lease on its headquarters at One Churchill Place in Canary Wharf for £750 million, a deal that gives the lender control of one of London’s most important banking addresses far beyond the current lease expiry in 2039. Barclays said the transaction should be broadly neutral to both its capital ratio and earnings, while giving it long-term certainty over occupancy costs and its London footprint.

The building has been Barclays’ global headquarters since 2005, when the first departments began moving in from sites across London in January of that year. In 2021, Barclays said it would consolidate all Canary Wharf-based employees into One Churchill Place and leave 5 North Colonnade by the end of 2022, tightening its property base around a single flagship tower. The latest purchase extends that strategy almost to permanence and leaves the bank anchored in a district that has been central to its identity for more than two decades.

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The move also lands as Canary Wharf shows clearer signs of recovery after the pandemic-era slump that hit office demand and sent some tenants to other parts of London. Canary Wharf Group said BBVA expanded and extended its footprint in the district, taking year-to-date office space announced to about 250,000 sq ft, while Zopa relocated its UK headquarters there in 2025. JPMorgan Chase has also unveiled plans for a new Canary Wharf tower that would house up to 12,000 employees, create 7,800 jobs and contribute £9.9 billion to the local economy over six years, including construction costs.

C.S. Venkatakrishnan has framed One Churchill Place as the bank’s home and global headquarters for more than 20 years, and Shobi Khan, chief executive of Canary Wharf Group, called the deal a strong endorsement of both Canary Wharf and London. That matters at a moment when many companies are still weighing whether to consolidate in dense financial districts or keep offices spread across different sites and working patterns.

Chris McKenna via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Barclays has already been reshaping its Canary Wharf property base for years. In 2016, it said leaving 10 South Colonnade would save £35 million a year once complete, a sign that the bank was trimming excess space even before hybrid work changed office planning across the City. The lease purchase now points in the other direction: Barclays is not just keeping its place in Canary Wharf, it is betting that the district will remain a durable center for banking, finance and high-value office demand.