Barnes exits Wisconsin governor race as Hong surges in polls

Barnes quit Wisconsin’s governor race as Hong hit 38 percent in a new poll, forcing Democrats to decide whether to rally behind a more progressive front-runner.

Mandela Barnes ended his Wisconsin governor campaign as Francesca Hong led a new Marquette University Law School poll and the Democratic field appeared to tilt sharply left in a state that could decide the general election. In a video posted to X, Barnes said, “it’s become very clear who our nominee is going to be” and said he would spend the next 96 days helping Democrats defeat Republican Tom Tiffany.

The latest Marquette polling, released July 29, showed Hong at 38 percent among Democratic primary participants, with Barnes second and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley third. One version of the data put Barnes at 16 percent, Crowley at 7 percent, and Kelda Roys and Joel Brennan at 2 percent each. Nearly half of Democratic primary voters were undecided, leaving the race highly fluid even as Hong built a clear advantage.

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Barnes’ departure matters because it closes off the best-known fallback for Democrats who wanted a less ideologically risky nominee in a battleground state. In October 2025, Barnes had led the Democratic field with 16 percent, about twice the support of any announced Democratic candidate at the time. Since then, Hong has moved from contender to frontrunner, and the primary has seen candidate shake-ups, the race’s only televised debate, and a rapid reordering of the field.

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The shift also carries governing and donor stakes. Hong’s standing as a democratic socialist would give Wisconsin Democrats a nominee with a more openly progressive profile in a general election likely to center on turnout, suburban persuasion, and the party’s ability to hold together its urban base in Milwaukee and Madison with more moderate voters elsewhere. Barnes’ exit suggests that balance is getting harder to strike.

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His decision also landed amid reporting on a 2025 Wisconsin Democratic Party review that examined allegations that Barnes used his role in the party to pursue sexual encounters with young adult women. National Democrats had already been uneasy about the primary’s trajectory, and establishment figures have struggled to consolidate support around an alternative to Hong. With Barnes out and Hong surging, the party’s center-left lane looks weaker, and Wisconsin Democrats now face a clearer, riskier choice about what kind of nominee can hold a true swing state.