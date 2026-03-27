Barret Robbins, Former NFL and TCU Center, Dies at 52

Barret Robbins, known for his football career with TCU and the NFL's Raiders, has died at 52. He was remembered for his on-field talent and complex personal journey.

Barret Robbins, a former standout center for Texas Christian University (TCU) and the NFL's Raiders franchise, died at the age of 52, as reported by both NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and FOX 13 Tampa Bay. Robbins, whose career was marked by both athletic achievement and personal challenges, leaves behind a complex legacy in American football.

From College Star to NFL Mainstay

Robbins first gained national attention as a key player for the TCU Horned Frogs football program. During his time at TCU, he developed into a dominant force on the offensive line, earning recognition for his strength and leadership. His college football statistics reflect a reliable and durable presence, setting the stage for his professional prospects.

Robbins was a multi-year starter at TCU, anchoring the offensive line.

He was known for his size, technique, and football intelligence.

Professional Career with the Raiders

Robbins was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 1995 NFL Draft. Over the course of his career, he became a mainstay at center, starting in 105 of the 121 games he played. His tenure with the Raiders was marked by both consistency and flashes of brilliance, contributing to the team's playoff runs and their appearance in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Robbins played eight seasons with the Raiders, establishing himself as one of the franchise's most reliable linemen.

He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2002, a testament to his performance at the league's highest level.

According to the Raiders' official all-time roster, Robbins' impact remains part of team history.

Personal Struggles and Public Challenges

While Robbins' on-field achievements were significant, his career and life were also marked by well-documented struggles with mental health. His absence from Super Bowl XXXVII due to a bipolar episode brought national attention to the challenges faced by athletes in high-pressure environments. These issues are discussed in detail in research on mental health in professional football players, with Robbins often cited as a compelling example of the difficulties some players encounter.

Robbins' battles with mental illness became part of a broader conversation about player welfare in the NFL.

His case highlighted the importance of support systems for athletes both during and after their careers.

Legacy and Remembrance

News of Robbins' death at 52 was confirmed by multiple local outlets, including NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and FOX 13 Tampa Bay, underscoring the reach of his legacy from Texas to the national stage. Robbins is remembered as a player who excelled in the trenches, helped define an era for the Raiders, and brought attention to the crucial topic of mental health in sports.

While his life was marked by both triumph and struggle, Robbins' contributions to football at TCU and in the NFL remain undeniable. His journey serves as a reminder of both the rewards and risks of life in the spotlight, and of the ongoing need for robust mental health support for athletes at every level.

Looking Ahead

As tributes continue to emerge from the football community, Robbins' story is likely to inform ongoing discussions about athlete health and well-being. For fans of TCU, the Raiders, and the NFL at large, he will be remembered for his resilience, his talent, and the impact he made both on and off the field.