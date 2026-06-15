Baseus Qi2 power bank drops to $42.99 in Amazon sale

Baseus’s 10,000mAh PicoGo AM52 now costs $42.99, putting 25W Qi2.2 charging and 45W wired output within reach of more phone users.

Qi2 is no longer just a spec for early adopters. With the Baseus PicoGo AM52 falling to $42.99 in an Amazon sale, a 10,000mAh magnetic power bank that combines 25W Qi2.2 wireless charging with 45W wired USB-C output is edging closer to being the kind of backup most people can actually trust.

The AM52 is built around the charge patterns that matter most to mainstream users: magnetic alignment for easier wireless top-offs, fast wired output when a cable is still the better option, and a built-in-cable version that can charge two devices at once. Baseus lists that model at $69.99 on its site, while the non-cable version is listed at $59.99. The company says the power bank weighs 6.95 ounces and uses a slim, pocket-sized design with triple-cooling and heat-control features intended to keep charging more efficient.

AI-generated illustration

The bigger story is the standard behind it. The Wireless Power Consortium says Qi launched in 2010, Qi2 arrived in late 2023, and Qi2 25W, also known as Qi v2.2.1, launched in July 2025 with nearly 70% more power than original Qi2. The group also says Qi Certified products must be tested in independent authorized labs before they can use the Qi or Qi2 logo, a safeguard that matters as wireless charging moves from novelty to everyday utility.

That shift has real consumer consequences. Baseus says only the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17 series support Qi2.2 at 25W, while iPhone 12 through iPhone 15 models are limited to 15W wireless charging. In practice, that means the latest phones can take fuller advantage of the new standard, while older MagSafe-ready iPhones still benefit from the convenience and alignment of magnetic charging, even if they cannot hit the top wireless speed.

Photo by Karl Solano

For buyers who have long treated wireless accessories as optional extras, the AM52 makes a stronger case that the category is maturing. A battery this size, with faster wireless charging, fast wired backup, and enough output to handle two devices on the built-in-cable model, points to a future where carrying a spare cable is less about necessity and more about habit.