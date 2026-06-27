Batistuta laments Bielsa’s moment after Uruguay’s World Cup exit

Uruguay exited the World Cup with two points and no wins, and Marcelo Bielsa said he left nothing for Uruguayan football. Gabriel Batistuta, who calls Bielsa his teacher, said the collapse hit hard.

Uruguay’s 1-0 loss to Spain in its final Group H match sent the Selección de Uruguay out of the World Cup 2026 with two points and no victories, and Gabriel Batistuta quickly turned that elimination into a wider judgment on Marcelo Bielsa’s run. The former Argentina striker, who has long described Bielsa as his teacher, framed the result as more than a bad night in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Bielsa answered for the failure in his postmatch news conference and took full responsibility for the exit. He said he had not managed to unlock the power Uruguay carried in its individual players and could not turn that talent into a strong team across the tournament. He also said he left nothing for Uruguayan football, a stark admission that sharpened the scrutiny around his future and the structure he built.

The damage went beyond the scoreline. Uruguay finished the group stage without a win, and the elimination was its second straight departure in the first round of a World Cup. For a team that arrived with a roster viewed as more than capable of advancing, the gap between expectation and output became the central story of the campaign.

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Fernando Muslera was another focal point in the aftermath. He came under criticism for the error that preceded Spain’s goal and was then replaced during the match, a sequence that fed the sense that Uruguay never found stability under pressure. Instead of translating its quality into control, the side spent the tournament chasing matches and trying to recover momentum it never fully had.

Batistuta’s reaction mattered because of the relationship behind it. He was not speaking as a detached observer, but as one of Bielsa’s former players and admirers, someone who has carried the coach’s influence across decades. That history gave extra weight to his sense that something had broken inside Uruguay during the tournament, from the rhythm of the team to the authority of the bench.

Alejandro Vásquez Núñez via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

The fallout now reaches beyond one elimination. Uruguay’s second straight first-round exit has put Bielsa’s project under a harsher lens, with the debate centered on whether a revered coach can still impose cohesion, manage a dressing room under tournament pressure, and turn individual talent into a side that survives when the margins shrink.