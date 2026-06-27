Batistuta recalls his Argentina debut and memories with Zamorano

Gabriel Batistuta's 1991 debut against Brazil in Curitiba still anchors his story, from the 1-1 draw to the Zamorano memories that echo across South America.

Gabriel Batistuta's first appearance for Argentina came on June 27, 1991, in a friendly against Brazil in Curitiba, a match Alfio Basile's side drew 1-1 through goals from Claudio Caniggia and Neto. Thirty-five years later, that night remains the opening chapter of a national team career that turned Batistuta into one of Argentina's defining forwards and into a source of memories shared with Iván Zamorano, another giant of the region.

Batistuta entered the side during a period of change. Argentina was moving on from the Carlos Salvador Bilardo and Diego Maradona era, and Basile was reshaping the squad around a new attacking core. Batistuta arrived from Newell’s Old Boys after spells at River Plate and Boca Juniors, and quickly became the central No. 9. He went on to play 78 matches for the Albiceleste and score 56 goals, numbers that still place him among the national team's most productive scorers.

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His breakthrough hardened in the Copa América in Chile later that year. Argentina won all four group games, beating Venezuela 3-0, Chile 1-0, Paraguay 4-1 and Peru 3-2, and Batistuta's sharp finishing won him the nickname Batigol. That tournament set the tone for a national team run that brought him the Copa América again in 1993 and established him as the attacking reference point for the rest of the decade.

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Batistuta carried that standard into three World Cups, in 1994, 1998 and 2002, and scored 10 goals across those tournaments. For 20 years, he stood as Argentina's leading scorer in World Cup history before Lionel Messi moved past him, a mark that shows how long his name sat at the center of the country's football memory. The continuing pull of his debut in Curitiba, and the stories he shares with Zamorano, give those milestones a human scale that survives long after the final whistle.