Bay Area voters choose successor in Swalwell special election primary

Aisha Wahab moved ahead in the special primary for Eric Swalwell’s seat as Bay Area Democrats weighed a crowded field in a safely blue district.

Bay Area voters in California’s 14th Congressional District sent state Sen. Aisha Wahab forward in the special primary to fill the remainder of former Rep. Eric Swalwell’s seat, turning a local race into an early measure of Democratic politics after Swalwell’s exit. The district covers portions of Alameda and Contra Costa counties, and the result drew attention well beyond the East Bay because the seat sits in one of the state’s safest blue stretches.

The race was held to complete the unexpired term after Swalwell resigned amid sexual-assault allegations. The winner of the special election will serve only the rest of the current term, while California’s June 2 primary for the next full House term remained a separate contest. Gov. Gavin Newsom had set Aug. 18 as the special election date, underscoring that voters were being asked to make two different choices about the district’s future.

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Wahab’s advance points to the kind of scrutiny that often follows an open seat in a heavily Democratic district: not just which candidate can assemble the largest base, but which one can bridge competing parts of the party. In a region that includes both Alameda County and Contra Costa County, the contest doubled as a test of coalition-building, with voters weighing local identity, ideology and governing style rather than partisan control.

Photo by Edmond Dantès

The unanswered question was whether the outcome reflected a personal advantage for a candidate with state-level visibility or a broader shift in what Bay Area Democrats want from their representatives. Because the district is already safely Democratic, the stakes are less about party turnover than about who will define the party’s message and priorities in Washington. The special election will settle who finishes Swalwell’s term, but the June 2 primary and the August election together show a district already looking beyond one vacancy to the next phase of representation.