Bayer consolidates U.S. glyphosate business into Ruveon unit

Bayer put its U.S. glyphosate sales, pricing and logistics under Ruveon a day after asking Washington to hit Chinese imports with duties.

Bayer has folded its U.S. glyphosate business into Ruveon LLC, a St. Louis-based unit that will now control sales, pricing, go-to-market strategy, production and logistics for the herbicide used in Roundup.

The move, announced July 1, came one day after Bayer filed a U.S. duties petition targeting Chinese glyphosate imports. Ruveon will remain a Bayer Group business, but it will be solely responsible for the U.S. glyphosate operation, a sign that the company is trying to separate the product line into a more specialized structure inside its Crop Science division.

Bayer has argued that the domestic glyphosate business is “not sustainable” in its current form. The company also described Ruveon as a better fit for a commodity market where margins are thin and competition is intense, especially against Chinese imports. Some coverage of the trade filing said Bayer alleged dumping margins ranging from 68.90% to 446.47%, though those figures were only allegations in the petition and not findings by U.S. authorities.

The restructuring lands after a major legal break for Bayer. On June 25, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled for the company in the Durnell Roundup case, blocking thousands of state-court lawsuits claiming Bayer failed to warn users that glyphosate causes cancer. Bayer said the decision is “good for science, farmers and regulatory clarity” and said it should significantly contain Roundup litigation after nearly a decade of legal battles.

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The company’s legal relief did not erase the commercial strain on glyphosate. Bayer has said the business remains under pressure, and the new duties request adds another layer of protection around a product that sits at the center of U.S. row-crop farming. Farm groups pushed back quickly, warning that tariffs on glyphosate imports would ultimately be passed through to growers as higher herbicide prices or less generic competition.

That concern carries wide agricultural stakes. Glyphosate is a core weed-control tool in corn, soybean, wheat, fallow and no-till systems, which makes any shift in pricing, supply chains or import policy potentially costly across the farm economy. For Bayer, Ruveon is now the vehicle for defending that business in the U.S. market; for growers, it may become another source of input-cost pressure.