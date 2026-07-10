Bayeux Tapestry to go on display at British Museum in 2026

The 70-metre Bayeux Tapestry will return to the UK for the first time in nearly 1,000 years, filling a specially designed showcase at the British Museum.

The Bayeux Tapestry will go on display at the British Museum in London from 10 September 2026 to 11 July 2027, returning to the UK for the first time in nearly 1,000 years. The 70-metre embroidery will be shown flat and in one continuous length in the museum’s Sainsbury Exhibitions Gallery, giving visitors an uninterrupted view of the work that traces the events leading up to the Norman Conquest of England.

The loan is backed by agreements between the French and UK governments and is tied to reciprocal arrangements that will send Sutton Hoo treasures to France. The British Museum says the exhibition is expected to boost London’s visitor economy, putting one of Europe’s most famous historical objects at the center of a wider exchange about heritage, national identity and the stewardship of shared history.

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The Bayeux Museum said the British Museum’s conservation and collections management team will work closely with French counterparts to protect the fragile embroidery during the loan period. The London installation will be carried out by a team trained by the French state and the City of Bayeux, a detail that places expertise, not just ownership, at the center of the operation. The tapestry was also moved to London under heavy security, reportedly under police guard in the dead of night.

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Emmanuel Macron marked the transfer with a social-media image of the tapestry projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover, a public gesture that underscored the loan as an act of Franco-British friendship. While the tapestry prepares for its London debut, the Bayeux Museum in Normandy is being renovated, leaving the work’s home institution in transition even as one of Europe’s most closely watched artefacts takes pride of place in Britain.