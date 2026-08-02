BBC investigation alleges Jared Leto sexual misconduct spanning 14 years

Four women accused Jared Leto in a BBC documentary that said it contained 10 allegations stretching from 2002 to 2016.

Four women accused Jared Leto of criminal sexual conduct in a BBC documentary that said it contained 10 allegations spanning 2002 to 2016. The film, Jared Leto: Hollywood’s Dark Secret, pushed a long-circulating accusation back into public view and framed it around a central question: how one of Hollywood’s most recognizable names remained untouched for so long.

The documentary said the women were teenagers when the alleged incidents occurred. One accuser said Leto sexually assaulted her in a motel when she was 17. Another said she had sex with him in California when she was 16. Taken together, the accounts placed the alleged conduct across 14 years, from 2002 to 2016, and turned a familiar celebrity scandal into a test of how much protection a star can still draw from distance, silence and time.

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Leto denied the allegations through representatives, saying, “I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life. These claims are absolutely and categorically false.” He has long carried the kind of public profile that can complicate accountability: an Oscar for Dallas Buyers Club in 2014, a parallel career as frontman of Thirty Seconds to Mars, and a place in major studio films that rely on bankable recognition as much as talent.

Photo by Efrem Efre

That is why the allegations were not treated only as a personal crisis. The Press Democrat described Leto’s alleged misconduct as an “open secret” in Hollywood for years, a phrase that captures how whispers can travel for a decade without forcing institutions to act. The BBC team, led by director Alice McShane, said it wanted to continue investigating the “mystery” of why Leto had not been held accountable, a line of inquiry that puts pressure on the people and companies around him as much as on Leto himself.

Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The fallout now reaches beyond reputation. Coverage has already raised questions about the future of Leto’s studio projects, including Tron: Ares and Masters of the Universe. That is the post-#MeToo reality Hollywood still struggles to resolve: allegations can surface in a burst of public scrutiny, but the systems that let them linger, from career dependence to carefully managed denials, often stay intact until financiers and studios decide they no longer want the risk.