BBC launches spoiler-free World Cup catch-up for England-Mexico clash

BBC is offering England fans a spoiler-free morning replay after a 1am World Cup kick-off against Mexico, alongside live coverage on BBC One and iPlayer.

BBC Sport is launching a Stay Up or Catch Up option for England’s World Cup round-of-16 match against hosts Mexico, a 1:00am kick-off on Monday, 6 July 2026, with local time in Mexico City set for 8:00am.

Those staying up will see the game live on BBC One and iPlayer, with live text updates and in-match clips on the BBC Sport website and app, plus the BBC’s immersive 3D experience. For everyone else, the catch-up package starts at 6:00am with an on-demand replay, followed by a full BBC Two repeat at 7:10am and a 15-minute highlights programme on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Football YouTube channel.

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Alex Kay-Jelski, BBC Sport director, said the broadcaster wanted an option for fans who cannot stay up for the 1:00am start and called the package the BBC’s most comprehensive catch-up offer yet for a World Cup knockout match. Kelly Cates will front the coverage from MediaCity in Salford. Alan Shearer and Guy Mowbray will commentate from the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

England’s previous World Cup win over DR Congo peaked at 16.3 million viewers. It also generated 10.4 million streams across BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app, and drew more than 20 million visits to BBC Sport’s live coverage page.

James Boyes from UK via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Pubs in England and Wales have been allowed to stay open until 5:00am on Monday so supporters can watch the Three Lions’ clash with Mexico through to the final whistle.