BBC Panorama rape allegations trigger Channel 4 and Ofcom scrutiny

Two rape allegations and a third sexual-assault claim from Married at First Sight UK pushed Channel 4, Ofcom and MPs into a wider test of reality TV duty of care.

BBC Panorama’s investigation into Married at First Sight UK turned a reality show welfare row into a live accountability test for Channel 4. The programme aired allegations from two women who said they were raped during filming, along with a third woman who said she experienced a non-consensual sex act. The three men accused denied the claims, but the focus quickly shifted to what Channel 4 knew, when it knew it, and why its safeguards did not prevent the complaints from escalating into a public scandal.

Channel 4 had already commissioned an external review into contributor welfare in April 2026, after being presented with serious allegations against a small number of past contributors. After the Panorama broadcast on 18 May, the broadcaster removed all previous seasons of Married at First Sight UK from its streaming platforms and said the matter was being taken very seriously. Chief executive Priya Dogra later told MPs that Channel 4 was aware of some, but not all, of the information later raised by Panorama before the relevant episodes were broadcast.

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Parliament moved within days. On 20 May 2026, the House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee wrote to Channel 4 and Ofcom, demanding detail on the complaints process for contestants, the steps taken to investigate the claims, Channel 4’s duty of care to participants on other reality programmes, and Ofcom’s powers and timeline for any inquiry. The questions went to the heart of a broader failure in unscripted television: whether broadcasters can rely on internal welfare checks when serious allegations emerge after transmission.

Ofcom said on 2 June that the allegations were “shocking and deeply disturbing.” The regulator said it would urgently assess Channel 4’s review and that it had received viewer complaints about Married at First Sight UK since the programme’s first series in 2015, although it had not previously judged those complaints serious enough to warrant an investigation. That history will now matter, because repeated complaints over 11 years raise fresh questions about how quickly warning signs were escalated and how rigorously they were assessed.

Photo by Supriyo Raii

The pressure intensified again on 18 June, after Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy met Channel 4 representatives and said she was “not satisfied” with the broadcaster’s response. Further discussions are expected in the coming weeks, leaving Channel 4 to answer not just for one programme, but for the standards it applies across reality television when contestant welfare breaks down.