BBC puts Doctor Who out to tender, cancels Christmas special

The BBC is scrapping a promised 2026 Doctor Who Christmas special and putting the series out to competitive tender, a sharp reset for one of its biggest brands.

The BBC has canceled a previously announced Doctor Who Christmas special and said it will put the series out to competitive tender this year, a move it said was made “after careful consideration” and was “not taken lightly.” The broadcaster said the process is meant to secure the next phase of Doctor Who for future generations, while keeping the long-running series inside the BBC orbit.

The decision reverses an announcement made on October 28, 2025, when the corporation said Doctor Who would return at Christmas 2026 with a special written by Russell T Davies. That episode will not now go ahead. The BBC said it is choosing to invest in the show’s long-term future rather than bridge the gap with a one-off special, and said Doctor Who remains an important part of the BBC’s lineup.

Davies confirmed on Instagram that he is stepping down as showrunner and said there will be no Christmas special. His exit closes a chapter that helped define the revived era of the series, which has built festive episodes into a holiday television fixture since 2005. One of the earliest landmarks was The Christmas Invasion, which marked David Tennant’s first full outing as the Doctor.

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The BBC’s statement also pointed to a wider reset around the franchise. The previously announced Doctor Who animation series for CBeebies is still in production, and BBC Studios will continue to lead global distribution, licensing, consumer products, digital and immersive experiences on behalf of the BBC. That split reflects a model in which the broadcaster retains editorial ownership while relying on commercial arms and outside partners to carry the brand across more platforms.

The timing matters because Doctor Who has already been through a turbulent stretch. Disney+ ended its partnership with the series after two seasons, and Ncuti Gatwa regenerated into Billie Piper in the latest series finale after playing the Doctor for two series. The tender process suggests the BBC is now treating even its marquee franchises with the same cost discipline and competitive pressure that are reshaping public service television more broadly.

Source: variety.com

For viewers, the loss is immediate: no Christmas special this year, and no certainty yet over who will control the next era of the show. For the BBC, the choice signals that even its most recognizable cultural institution is being asked to justify itself in a tighter, more competitive commissioning environment.