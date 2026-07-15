BBC Radio 1 announces major schedule shake-up with six presenters leaving

BBC Radio 1 is moving Jeremiah Asiamah into the Live Lounge as six presenters exit, including Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom after seven years.

BBC Radio 1 has overhauled its schedule from September 2026, placing Charlie Hedges and Jeremiah Asiamah in the weekday Live Lounge from 10.30am to 1pm while six presenters leave the station. The departures are Rickie Haywood-Williams, Melvin Odoom, Dean McCullough, Nat O’Leary, James Cusack and Swarzy, a sweep that marks one of the station’s biggest recent resets.

The shake-up reads as more than a routine talent shuffle. Radio 1 is rearranging daytime, breakfast and specialist slots in a bid to keep its line-up fresh for younger listeners, a core audience that now has more ways than ever to move between live radio, on-demand audio and social clips. The station is trying to make its schedule feel distinctive enough to hold attention across a fragmented market, and the scale of the changes suggests it sees that competition as urgent.

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Rickie and Melvin are leaving after seven years at Radio 1, having first joined in 2019. Dean McCullough said he is going after six years at the station, following a run that took him from Christmas Takeover appearances to weekend and afternoon roles before he moved to Early Breakfast. BBC Radio 1 head Aled Haydn Jones thanked the departing presenters for their “passion, creativity and dedication.”

Several other parts of the schedule are also moving. Mylo and Rosie will present weekday Early Breakfast from 4am to 7am, while Vicky Hawkesworth will be joined by Charley Marlowe on weekends. Emil Franchi is taking over Weekend Breakfast, and Lauren Layfield will host The Official Chart: First Look from Birmingham, which Radio 1 says will be the first programme of that kind to come live from the city.

Photo by Yusuf Çelik

Further changes will put GK Barry on a six-week run from 10 September at 1pm. Shanequa Paris and Oré Olukoga will take over Life Hacks on Sunday evenings, Sian Eleri’s Chillest Show is moving to 9pm, and Alyx Holcombe’s Indie Show is shifting to Tuesdays at 11pm. Radio 1 says the new lineup marks a major schedule refresh, and the breadth of the changes shows how aggressively the station is trying to reset its daytime identity.