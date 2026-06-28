BBC reporters pick France as World Cup group stage standout

France looked the most complete side, but the group stage also pointed to Spain's upside and Argentina's control. Depth and flexibility now look like the tournament's edge.

France is the panel's benchmark

BBC Sport's reporters in the United States, Canada and Mexico backed France as the side that best captured the group stage, and the numbers explain why. France went three for three for the first time since 1998, beat Senegal 3-1 with Kylian Mbappe and Bradley Barcola among the scorers, and showed how much damage they can do when Michael Olise is used at number 10 behind Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

Deschamps has built a team with multiple ways to win

Didier Deschamps has coached France since 8 July 2012, and the length of that tenure shows up in the squad's balance as much as its pedigree. Ian Dennis, Phil McNulty, John Bennett and Alex Howell all leaned into France because the team can rotate without losing force, and because its front line, with Olise, Mbappe and Dembele, looks dangerous enough to carry them toward a third successive World Cup final.

Spain still looks like a team with another gear

Liz Conway backed Spain from the start and kept faith with them because the group stage did not yet show their full ceiling. Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are coming back from injury, which makes Spain's attack even more threatening, and the idea of a semi-final against France gives them a clear measuring stick before they are pushed to the limit.

Argentina's strongest argument is collective control

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Gary Rose pointed to Lionel Messi's six goals from three games, but the deeper story is that Argentina are not functioning as a one-man team. They finished the group stage with three wins, no goals conceded and five scored, a record that says their control is coming from a compact structure as much as from individual brilliance.

The group stage has rewarded flexibility more than reputation

After 72 matches across three countries, the field has been cut from 48 teams to 32, and the teams moving on are the ones that can change shape without breaking rhythm. France's switch of Olise into the central role changed their attack, Argentina have paired Messi's output with defensive security, and the tournament's clearest trend is that depth, not just star power, is becoming the deciding advantage.

The stars are still breaking the headlines, but the pattern is bigger than one player

Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele have become only the third World Cup pair in history to combine for five goals in a single tournament, a record that underlines France's attacking ceiling. Messi's scoring run keeps Argentina in the conversation, yet the broader lesson of the group stage is that the title path now belongs to teams with multiple scoring lanes, fresh options on the bench and the tactical flexibility to survive the knockout rounds.