BBC Sport celebrates record World Cup reach across platforms

BBC Sport said the men’s World Cup drove record reach across TV, radio, online and social. Alex Kay-Jelski wants new products to outlast the six-week event.

BBC Sport said its men’s World Cup coverage delivered record-breaking reach across television, radio, online and social, with director Alex Kay-Jelski pointing to growth on every platform rather than one flagship broadcast alone. He said the tournament mattered not just for the six weeks it lasted, but because it gave the broadcaster a chance to launch new products and content that should endure beyond the final whistle.

Kay-Jelski, who joined BBC Sport after serving as editor-in-chief of The Athletic, succeeded Barbara Slater after her 14 years as BBC Director of Sport. The handover has coincided with a rights strategy built around football’s ability to still deliver mass national audiences, especially when the BBC can distribute it across broadcast, streaming, radio and social channels.

AI-generated illustration

That strategy was underlined in 2024, when the BBC and ITV confirmed a deal to share the FIFA World Cup 26 and FIFA World Cup 2030 equally, including a shared final. The arrangement keeps the tournament on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom and ensures the BBC remains part of the biggest football event on the calendar for the next two cycles.

The same logic is visible in the women’s game. BBC Sport renewed its Women’s Super League deal for five years through 2030, keeping top-flight matches on BBC television and iPlayer, with selected commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds. After that agreement was confirmed, Kay-Jelski said: "it's brilliant to be able to continue bringing the WSL to audiences."

The World Cup’s cross-platform momentum also fits a wider BBC Sport pattern. Paris 2024 set a BBC Sport record with 218 million streams, showing how major live events can still produce scale when they are distributed across multiple formats. For the BBC, football now sits alongside the Olympics as one of the few properties that can still turn a fragmented media market into a national audience.